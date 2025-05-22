A boy called police with a shocking claim: his mother was burning the family dogs

HENDERSON, TX – A shocking case of animal cruelty and child endangerment has emerged in East Texas after an 11-year-old boy called 911, saying his mother was burning the family’s two small dogs while he and his siblings watched in horror.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 17, around 1 p.m., according to a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

Child’s 911 Call Leads to Shocking Discovery

The 11-year-old boy told dispatchers that his 32-year-old mother, Veronica Loredo, believed he was “the devil” and had burned the family pets in front of him and his siblings.

Deputies arrived at the Henderson residence and found Loredo inside a vehicle with four children ranging in age from 2 to 11. She had locked the children inside and was reportedly screaming for help.

“She had rolled the passenger side window and was screaming ‘help, help, help me, someone is trying to kill me,’” said a responding officer, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Mother Allegedly Burned Family Dogs in Front of Kids

Officers noted Loredo was sweating heavily, had rapid breathing, and appeared mentally unstable. When questioned, she admitted to killing the dogs in front of her children, the affidavit stated.

The 11-year-old son told investigators that Loredo locked all the children inside the vehicle, then took the dogs and burned them in a fire pit near the home. Officers later found the charred remains of the dogs still burning.

Authorities also reported that Loredo had visible stains on her hands, consistent with handling a wood fire.

Charges and Legal Status

Veronica Loredo was arrested and charged with:

Two felony counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals

Four counts of endangering a child

She is currently being held in Rusk County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation, and Child Protective Services have been notified.

