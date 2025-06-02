A 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were killed, and hundreds were injured when PSG’s Champions League victory turned into chaos

Violent clashes erupted in France following the Champions League final, where Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won 5-0 against Inter Milan. The celebrations turned chaotic, resulting in two deaths and nearly 200 injuries. Police and authorities are still managing the aftermath of this tragic event.

What Happened After the Match?

On May 31, after PSG’s big win, celebrations quickly escalated into violence, especially near the Champs-Élysées avenue and PSG’s stadium, Parc des Princes. Police used tear gas and water cannons to control the crowds. Photos showed smashed bus shelters and over 200 vehicles set on fire. Officials also reported 692 fires in total across the area.

Details of the Deaths and Injuries

Two people died during the clashes. One was a 23-year-old man on a scooter who was hit by a car. The other was a 17-year-old who was stabbed during celebrations in the town of Dax. The suspect in the stabbing is still at large.

At least 192 civilians were injured, along with nine police officers. Firefighters faced attacks while trying to put out car fires. Additionally, four family members were hurt when a car accidentally drove into a crowd of fans celebrating in Grenoble. The driver was arrested and tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

Police Response and Arrests

French police arrested 559 people, with 491 arrests made in Paris alone. Out of those arrested, 320 were placed in police custody. Authorities say some individuals were not there to enjoy the game but to cause trouble and attack officers. Fireworks were thrown at police during the chaos.

Statements from Officials

Paris Police Chief Laurent Nuñe acknowledged the difference between real PSG fans and troublemakers. French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the violence, calling the troublemakers “barbarians” and promising a strong police response. He expressed support for police officers working to keep people safe.

What started as joyful celebrations turned into a violent and tragic night for many in France. The deaths and injuries are a harsh reminder of how quickly events can spiral out of control. Authorities continue to investigate and work to prevent future incidents so fans can celebrate safely.

SOURCE