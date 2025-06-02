A 1-year-old boy with ‘droopy eyes’ took a hit from his aunt’s marijuana vape pen, police said

A woman in Texas is facing serious charges after her 1-year-old nephew was allegedly exposed to marijuana while in her care. The toddler showed signs of narcotics exposure and was rushed to the hospital, sparking an investigation by local authorities.

What Happened to the Toddler?

On May 16, deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in eastern El Paso after a 1-year-old showed signs of a medical emergency linked to narcotics exposure. The toddler was having trouble breathing and was crying uncontrollably. Medics at the scene noticed the child had droopy eyes and seemed very sleepy.

Who Was Caring for the Child?

At the time, the toddler’s father, grandmother, and Vianney Alyssa Acosta, 22, were watching the child while his mother was at work. The grandmother said they were eating in the kitchen when Acosta heard the toddler coughing in her bedroom and went to check. That’s when the toddler was found holding a vape pen.

What Did the Investigation Find?

The vape pen was allegedly owned by Acosta. She told deputies she kept her THC vape pen on a nightstand about two feet high, thinking the toddler couldn’t reach it. However, she admitted her nephew knows how to get onto the bed where the vape pen was placed.

Acosta said she didn’t actually see the toddler use the vape pen but assumed he did because he was red, coughing, and there was some smoke. She also thought the pen was empty and not charged at the time.

The Toddler’s Drug Test and Legal Charges

The toddler’s urine was tested at a hospital and came back positive for THC, confirming exposure to marijuana. After this, Acosta was arrested and charged with child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance on May 21.

She was booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $6,000 bond and was released the same day after posting bail. Child Protective Services has also opened a case to investigate the situation further.

What Are the Possible Punishments?

In Texas, child endangerment can lead to up to 2 years in prison and a fine of $10,000. Possession of a controlled substance, if 1 gram or less, can also result in up to 2 years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

This case highlights the dangers of leaving drugs or drug-related devices within reach of young children. The toddler’s exposure to marijuana through a vape pen could have led to severe health issues. Authorities continue to investigate while emphasizing the importance of child safety and proper care.

