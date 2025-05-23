16-month-old girl dies on her first day of day care after she never woke up from a nap: Police

Lenoir, North Carolina – What was supposed to be a normal first day at day care turned into a nightmare for a North Carolina mother when she received the call that no parent ever wants — her 16-month-old daughter, Maddy, had passed away during naptime.

The heartbreaking incident happened on Monday at Creative Beginnings day care center in Lenoir, according to reports by local CBS affiliate WBTV.

Baby Maddy Never Woke Up

Maddy was dropped off at the day care by her mother, who later described it as a “nerve-wracking” and “emotional” day, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend.

The mother had received regular updates about Maddy and another one of her children at the center. But later in the day, she was informed that Maddy had not woken up from her nap.

Emergency services were quickly called to the center and attempted life-saving measures on the child. Despite all efforts, Maddy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police Treat Death as Criminal Case

The Lenoir Police Department immediately launched an investigation into the child’s death. Following an autopsy by the county medical examiner, authorities decided to treat the case as a criminal matter.

By Wednesday, police arrested 29-year-old Alexandra Coffey, a Creative Beginnings employee, and charged her with involuntary manslaughter. She was taken into custody without incident and placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center with a $500,000 secured bond. Her court appearance was scheduled for Thursday.

Day Care Center Shut Down

Following the tragedy, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) suspended Creative Beginnings’ license, ordering the center to shut down by Wednesday evening.

In its statement, DHHS explained that the emergency suspension was necessary to protect “public health, safety, or welfare.”

Although Creative Beginnings had a five-star license rating at the time of the incident, the center had previous safety violations. WBTV reported that it had been cited three times during unannounced inspections for issues related to CPR and first aid training. These were reportedly corrected by September 2024.

Despite these corrections, the center is now closed, and officials have confirmed that Creative Beginnings is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Community Mourns Maddy’s Loss

A GoFundMe campaign was started by family friends to help support Maddy’s mother during this tragic time. The local community has expressed shock and grief, with many calling for stronger oversight and safety regulations at child care facilities.

Police and regulatory agencies continue to investigate, while Maddy’s family prepares to say goodbye to their little girl far too soon.

Maddy’s tragic death is a heartbreaking reminder of how crucial safety and training are in child care centers. As authorities continue their investigation, both justice and accountability will be key in ensuring such a tragedy never happens again. Families trust these facilities with their most precious loved ones — that trust must be protected at all costs.

