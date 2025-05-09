Hanahan Man Wins $75,000 From Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

Hanahan, S.C. – A man in Hanahan got the surprise of a lifetime when he discovered he had won $75,000 from a $3 Red Hot Bingo scratch-off ticket purchased at Lowes Foods on Tanner Ford Boulevard.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the lucky winner bought the ticket and kept it aside for a few days. When he finally checked it, he saw he had won—though he didn’t realise just how much at first.

A Shocking Discovery at the Lottery Office

The man initially returned to the store, believing his ticket had won around $500, which is the maximum payout the store could offer. However, the store clerk informed him it was worth much more.

He then made the two-hour trip to Columbia, where the lottery office confirmed the true prize—$75,000.

“When he found out the true number at the lottery office, he was stunned and happy,” said lottery officials.

Plans for the Prize Money

The winner has not shared any big spending plans yet. He simply said he would be saving the five-figure amount… for now.

The odds of winning $75,000 in the Red Hot Bingo game were 1 in 660,000, according to lottery officials.

This particular game is no longer available for sale, making his win even more special.

Store Gets Reward Too

As a reward for selling the winning ticket, Lowes Foods in Hanahan received a $750 commission from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

This Hanahan man’s lucky scratch-off turned out to be worth far more than he expected. What began as a casual lottery ticket purchase ended with a $75,000 win, showing once again that luck can strike when you least expect it. With the prize safely claimed and saved for now, he’s one of the last winners of the now-retired Red Hot Bingo game.

