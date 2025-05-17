sullivan s island

Very high temperatures are forecast on Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – Get ready for extreme summer heat over the next few days in the Mount Pleasant area. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s, with the possibility of breaking a decades-old record.

Near-Record Heat on Friday

According to Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jed Christoph, Friday’s temperature could reach 95°F, which would break the current record high of 94°F set back in 1941. The heat index, or the “feels like” temperature, could touch 100°F in some inland areas.

While beach areas will be slightly cooler in the mid-80s, the rest of the region will face very hot and humid conditions.

Hot Weekend Ahead

Christoph said the hot weather will continue into the weekend, with highs in the low 90s on both Saturday and Sunday.

  • Saturday: Mostly dry with just a slight chance of stray showers
  • Sunday: Better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms

Stay Safe in the Heat

Authorities are advising everyone to stay well hydrated, wear light clothes, and take regular breaks if working or spending time outdoors. These steps are especially important for young children, elderly people, and those with health conditions.

