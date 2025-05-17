The Lowcountry is currently experiencing its first heat wave of the year. How hot will it get?

CHARLESTON, S.C. – South Carolina is feeling the heat as the first major heat wave of the year hits the Lowcountry. With heat index values expected to reach 98 to 102°F, locals and visitors are being urged to stay cool, stay hydrated, and take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

First Heat Wave of the Year Confirmed

The National Weather Service (NWS) has officially issued an alert, calling it the first real multi-day heat episode of the year. While people in the South are used to hot, humid weather, it’s still important to take extreme heat seriously.

When Do Heat Waves Usually Happen?

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), heat waves usually occur during summer, but they can also happen in late spring or early fall.

Who Is Most at Risk?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that certain groups are more vulnerable during heat waves:

Elderly people

Children under 5

People with chronic illnesses

Those who are homebound

Also, factors like high humidity, age, sunburn, medical conditions, and some medications can reduce the body’s ability to cool itself down.

SCDNR states that extreme heat has been the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. since 1991, with about 1,220 deaths each year.

Know the Symptoms of Heat Illness

The South Carolina Department of Public Health (SCDPH) highlights three main stages of heat illness:

1. Heat Cramps

Painful muscle spasms

2. Heat Exhaustion

Headache, dizziness, weakness

Heavy sweating and nausea

Loss of fluids and salt

3. Heat Stroke (Medical Emergency)

Hot, red, dry skin

Confusion or fainting

Inability to sweat

If someone shows signs of heat stroke, call 911 immediately.

Beach Safety Tips

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) says beach sand can become dangerously hot:

At 75°F air temp, sand can reach over 100°F

At 90°F air temp, sand can go over 120°F

This can cause burns on bare feet. To stay safe:

Wear sandals or shoes on the beach

Apply sunscreen to the tops of feet and ears

Keep pets off hot sand – it can burn their paws

Heat Safety for Children

Children are at high risk during heat waves. The CDC recommends:

Dress kids in lightweight, light-colored clothes

Keep them hydrated with water, not sugary or very cold drinks

Avoid outdoor play during peak heat (10 AM to 4 PM)

Never leave children in a parked car, even with windows down

According to the SCDPH, over 50% of child heatstroke deaths happen when a child is forgotten in a vehicle.

How to Keep Pets Safe

The SPCA and vets share these pet safety tips:

Always provide clean drinking water

Ensure pets have shade and rest

Limit exercise, especially during midday

Never leave pets in a car, even briefly

Pets with flat faces, like pugs or Persian cats, are more prone to heatstroke

Avoid walking dogs on hot roads or sand

Trim long fur but don’t shave your dog – fur protects against sunburn

Only use pet-safe sunscreen or bug spray

Keep pets away from pools or beaches unless supervised

General Tips to Beat the Heat

Based on 2022 data, South Carolina recorded 209 hospitalizations and over 1,800 emergency visits for heat-related illnesses.

The SCDPH shares the following advice:

Avoid outdoor activities from 10 AM to 4 PM

Wear loose, light-colored clothing

Take breaks in shade or air-conditioning

Drink 2–4 glasses (16 oz each) of cool water per hour

Eat light, balanced meals

Apply sunscreen regularly

SOURCE