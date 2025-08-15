The impact of fentanyl in the community, and how you can seek help

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, has become a dangerous and pervasive drug, devastating communities nationwide, including many in the Lowcountry. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), just two milligrams of fentanyl—about the size of the tip of a pencil—can be a lethal dose.

A Personal Tragedy Sparks Action

For Dr. Alan Shao, the fentanyl crisis is more than just a statistic. In January 2023, Dr. Shao, the former Dean of Business at the College of Charleston and current professor of marketing, tragically lost his son, Alan II, to a fentanyl overdose. This heartbreaking loss led Dr. Shao to take action, founding a non-profit in his son’s honor—Alan II’s Legacy. The organization is dedicated to educating young people about the dangers of fentanyl and drug use, supporting mental health initiatives, and breaking the stigma that prevents people from seeking help.

“You cannot have a death of a loved one just go by and make nothing out of it,” Dr. Shao said. “You have to make something positive out of it.”

Fighting Addiction as a Disease

Dr. Shao is deeply involved in efforts to combat drug addiction, overdose, and mental health challenges. He stresses the importance of viewing addiction as a disease that requires comprehensive treatment and support. A key part of his advocacy is promoting the widespread availability of Narcan, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses. He encourages everyone to keep Narcan in their homes and cars, as it could save a life in an emergency situation.

Raising Awareness Through Events

As part of his mission to raise awareness and support those affected by addiction, Alan II’s Legacy will host its next golf tournament on May 18, 2026, at Kiawah Island. Proceeds from the event will fund initiatives focused on drug addiction prevention, recovery, and mental health.

To learn more about the non-profit and register for the golf tournament, visit here.

