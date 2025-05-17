The Evening Wrap: Veterans battle VA cuts, dogs on Johns Island property, and more jail calls.

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Welcome to your Friday evening news roundup. Here’s a look at the top local stories across Charleston and surrounding counties, along with key national updates. From dog welfare concerns on Johns Island to a milestone for Habitat for Humanity, and even federal courtroom drama, we’ve got all the important headlines in one place.

Local Stories You Need to Know

Charleston Veteran Speaks Out on VA Cuts

Charleston Navy veteran James Weninger says proposed changes to the Department of Veterans Affairs could increase wait times and reduce care quality. VA Secretary Doug Collins claims it’s just a reorganization, but many veterans remain worried.

25 Dogs Under Tarp Raise Concerns on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. – Residents were shocked to see 25 dogs crated and stacked under a tarp. Animal control says no laws were broken, but neighbors are still concerned about animal welfare and living conditions.

Habitat for Humanity Reaches 100th Home Milestone

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Since 1989, Habitat for Humanity Charleston has helped families find homes. On Friday, the organization handed over the keys to Denise Hinton and her daughter Brianna, marking their 100th home build.

3 Charged in Murder of Beaufort County Tee

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. – Three individuals have been charged in the 2024 killing of a 14-year-old. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrests Friday, but further details on the case are still under investigation.

Car Break-Ins in West Ashley Lead to Arrests

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. – Charleston police have arrested one man and two juveniles in connection to vehicle break-ins Thursday night. Officers say helpful community tips and camera footage played a role.

Mount Pleasant Renames Gym to Honor Debbie Antonelli

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – Town officials have renamed the Town Hall Gym as the Debbie Antonelli Gymnasium, celebrating the ESPN broadcaster’s sports legacy and support for children with disabilities.

Top National & International Headlines

Iran Denies Receiving Nuclear Deal Proposal

Iranian officials say they haven’t received a written nuclear proposal, contradicting claims by former President Trump. The back-and-forth adds to growing tensions between the two countries.

Supreme Court Blocks Trump-Era Deportation Appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a fast-track deportation proposal for Venezuelan nationals, citing legal issues with using an old wartime law.

House Republicans Block President’s Budget Bill

Five Republicans joined Democrats to vote down the President’s 1,116-page budget bill in committee. The bill’s failure highlights division within the GOP.

FBI to Leave Hoover Building HQ

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed in an interview Friday that the agency is officially moving out of its long-time Hoover Building headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Cassie Concludes Testimony in Diddy Trial

Singer Cassie Ventura wrapped up emotional testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial. She had spent several days testifying under both direct and cross-examination.

