Stingrays Sting in OT! Heart-Pounding Game 5 Win Over Orlando Sends Fans Into Frenzy

The South Carolina Stingrays pulled off an exciting 4-3 overtime win against the Orlando Solar Bears in game five of the first round of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Now leading the series 3-2, the Stingrays have a chance to finish the series at home in North Charleston this Sunday.

How the Game Played Out

Orlando scored first when Aaron Luchuk sent a backhand shot through Stingrays goalie Seth Eisele’s legs. But the Stingrays didn’t stay down for long. Just a minute later, Alexander Suzdalev tied the game by putting in a rebound off Orlando’s goalie Jon Gillies.

Later, Erik Middendorf gave the Stingrays a 2-1 lead with a goal set up by Lynden Breen and Jayden Lee. However, Orlando quickly tied the game again when Luchuk scored his second goal of the night on a breakaway.

Stingrays Fight Back

In the second period, Middendorf scored again to push the Stingrays ahead 3-2, firing a wrist shot through the slot. Dean Loukus and Jackson van de Leest helped with the play.

Orlando refused to quit and tied the game with just five minutes left in regulation. Tyler Feist’s shot was tipped in by Alex Frye, sending the game into overtime.

Overtime Hero

Ten minutes into the extra period, Charlie Combs scored the game-winning goal for the Stingrays. Combs wrapped around behind the Orlando net and shot from the right circle, hitting the top of the net. It was his second game-winning goal of the series. Kyler Kupka and Josh Wilkins assisted on the winning play.

Goalie Seth Eisele made an impressive 41 saves on 44 shots in his first professional playoff game, helping to keep the Stingrays alive.

What’s Next for the Stingrays

The Stingrays are heading back to North Charleston with a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. They’ll have a chance to finish off the Orlando Solar Bears in game six at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday, April 27, at 6:05 p.m.

Fans who want to support the Stingrays live can still grab tickets for Sunday’s big game!

With a thrilling overtime win in Orlando, the South Carolina Stingrays are just one win away from advancing in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The team showed heart, teamwork, and resilience to take the 3-2 series lead. Now, back home at the North Charleston Coliseum, they’ll look to seal the deal in front of their fans. It’s a can’t-miss showdown for Stingrays hockey fans!

