Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra combines past and future in four shows

When Timothy Myers, music director of the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra, plans the season’s programming, he carefully balances the needs of the audience, the festival, and most importantly, the orchestra’s musicians. His goal is clear: to make the festival one of the world’s most vital opportunities for early-career classical players.

“We want this to be the most vital opportunity for early-career classical musicians in the world,” Myers said. “You’re not just programming in a vacuum or without any guardrails — you’re in heavy pursuit of something.”

Beyond Music Selection: Building a Community

Myers’ mission extends beyond just choosing music. He’s introduced new roles like a conducting fellow and a digital storytelling fellow, the latter helping to create engaging content that connects the orchestra with audiences.

“It’s undeniable that putting together a full orchestra from scratch every year is a beast of a task,” Myers noted. This year, he reviewed 513 live auditions across seven cities, plus many virtual auditions, to select nearly 100 promising young musicians.

“There’s a freshness and excitement that comes from working with them I find incredibly rewarding,” he added.

A Close-Knit Ensemble

Musician Srivishnu “Vishnu” Ramankutty, a viola player from Miami, praised the orchestra’s sense of community. Having performed with Spoleto in 2024, he said Myers and orchestra manager Shawn Galvin create a group where everyone feels personally chosen and connected.

“We all kind of know each other on a first-name basis,” Ramankutty said.

2025 Season Highlights

The orchestra’s 2025 season features four distinct performances showcasing a mix of classical and contemporary works:

Mozart’s Symphony No. 29 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church on May 26 at 2:30 p.m. (Already sold out)

at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church on May 26 at 2:30 p.m. (Already sold out) Rosenkavalier Suite and Sibelius Violin Concerto at Charleston Gaillard Center on May 31 at 8 p.m.

at Charleston Gaillard Center on May 31 at 8 p.m. Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 at the Gaillard on June 5 at 7:30 p.m.

at the Gaillard on June 5 at 7:30 p.m. Bach’s Mass in B Minor, led by departing choral director Joe Miller, at the Gaillard on June 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Myers described the Mozart piece as a glimpse into the composer’s growth, written when Mozart was young but showcasing his emerging genius.

Bringing Modern Voices to Charleston

The orchestra also celebrates contemporary music. Cellist Inbal Segev will perform Anna Clyne’s cello concerto “Dance,” written especially for her. Both Myers and Ramankutty expressed excitement to share this modern work with Charleston audiences.

Ramankutty appreciates how the festival gives composers like Clyne a platform they might not always have elsewhere. “She’s a great composer,” he said.

