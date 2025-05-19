Salem’s late surge stops Charleston’s six-game winning streak; the ‘Dogs fall 4-2 at the Joe

The Salem Red Sox beat the Charleston RiverDogs 4-2 on Saturday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. A strong eighth-inning rally helped Salem come from behind to win the game.

Game Summary

Salem scored first with a solo home run by Freili Encarnacion in the opening inning. Charleston’s starting pitcher Jose Urbina allowed only that run.

Charleston Takes the Lead

The RiverDogs tied the game in the fourth inning when Larry Martinez drove in Angel Mateo. In the fifth, Charleston took the lead 2-1 after a rundown play allowed Theo Gillen to score from third base.

Salem’s Comeback in the Eighth

In the eighth inning, Salem came back strong. After a walk and a single, two strikeouts brought the team closer to ending the inning. Then Yoeilin Cespedes, Salem’s top prospect, hit a two-run single to tie the game. Salem scored two more runs on wild pitches to take the lead and finish the game 4-2.

Game Atmosphere

More than 6,200 fans attended the game, which was also the first Boeing Military Appreciation Night of the season at the ballpark.



Despite holding the lead most of the game, the RiverDogs couldn’t stop Salem’s late rally. The Red Sox took advantage of key moments to secure the win.

