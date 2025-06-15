Protests Against the Trump Administration Set to Take Place in Charleston

This weekend, Charleston will host two of the nationwide “No Kings” rallies, aimed at protesting against the Trump administration. These demonstrations are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, coinciding with President Trump’s military parade and his birthday. Local leaders, like Kristy Kinney of Indivisible Charleston, are rallying people to take a stand.

Purpose of the Protests

Kristy Kinney, the group leader for Indivisible Charleston, spoke about the importance of standing up against the Trump administration: “Enough is enough. Anyone who disagrees, it’s time to stand up, this isn’t a partisan issue, it’s an American issue.”

The protests aim to raise awareness and express opposition to the president’s policies and decisions, especially in light of the lavish military parade planned for his birthday.

Kinney also highlighted the irony of the situation, saying, “It’s extremely ironic that you have a sitting president again who would rather spend millions and millions of dollars on a birthday party.”

Tensions and Legal Concerns

Attorney General Alan Wilson made a statement on Tuesday warning that anyone who breaks the law during the protests would face charges to the fullest extent. However, Kinney and other event organizers expressed concern about the Attorney General’s rhetoric.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for the attorney general to tell citizens that they should be afraid and that we should prepare for rioting,” said Kinney, stressing that the protest would be peaceful.

Support for Peaceful Protest

Both the Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have expressed support for the protesters’ right to free speech. They assured the public that they would be present to protect the rights of those attending the protest and ensure safety throughout the demonstrations.

Kinney is expecting over 1,200 people to join the peaceful protests. She emphasized, “This is a peaceful demonstration. We’re exercising our First Amendment rights.” She further added, “We will not engage with anybody who wants to cause violence or incite people’s anger. If anything does arise, we have the police there.”

Educational Purpose Behind the Protest

Mark Owens, a political science professor, highlighted that protests like these are not only a means of expressing discontent but also serve as a platform for education. “The protest is definitely intended to create a debate,” he said.

“It’s a chance to listen and to educate the neighborhood.” Owens pointed out that these protests provide an opportunity for people to engage in dialogue and consider different perspectives on political issues.

Source