Wheels to Surf enables disabled surfers, promoting joy and perseverance at Folly Beach

Wheels to Surf is a special program at Folly Beach that helps surfers with disabilities enjoy the waves. The program shows how people don’t let challenges stop them from having fun and feeling free in the water.

About Wheels to Surf

Started 11 years ago by Brock Johnson, Wheels to Surf began as a way to help people in wheelchairs surf. But the program grew to include people with many kinds of disabilities, like autism. Johnson was inspired to start the program after a serious accident left him paralyzed from the chest down.

The Founder’s Story

Brock Johnson’s life changed when he broke his neck in a boating accident. Instead of giving up, he decided to help others enjoy surfing too. Now, the program travels to different beaches around the world, giving more people a chance to surf.

Stories from Surfers

Brent Rightler, who has been part of the program for four years, says surfing is his way of enjoying life despite any challenges. Brian Shaw, who is blind, uses his other senses to feel the waves and has even competed in surfing contests across the country.

The Joy of Surfing

For Johnson and the surfers, being in the water brings happiness and excitement that never fades. Johnson says the best part of the program is seeing the joy it gives to everyone involved.



Wheels to Surf shows that disabilities don’t have to stop people from doing what they love. Through surfing, this program brings freedom, fun, and hope to many lives.

