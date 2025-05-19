On Armed Forces Day, a Lowcountry veteran recalls the sacrifices made while serving in the military

A Lowcountry veteran, Commander William “Bill” King, shares his long journey of bravery and service in the military to mark Armed Forces Day. This day honors all who serve or have served in the United States armed forces.

What is Armed Forces Day?

Armed Forces Day is celebrated every third Saturday in May. It was created in 1949 to combine three separate holidays for the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The day helps civilians understand the sacrifices and duties of military members.

Commander King’s Service Story

King joined the Air Force in 1964 as a mechanic and served in Thailand during the Vietnam War. After a break, he returned in 1980 as a flight engineer, responsible for flying important government officials. King proudly wears his badges and wings as a symbol of his military life.

Supporting Veterans Through VFW

King helps lead Post 10624 and Auxiliary in Mount Pleasant, part of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) organization. The VFW, started in 1914, has nearly 6,000 posts worldwide and supports over 1.4 million members. They provide services, raise funds, and work to protect veterans’ benefits.

Challenges Facing Today’s Military

A 2023 report showed fewer people are joining the military, and veteran numbers are dropping. King believes low morale is caused by how service members feel unappreciated. He stresses the need to support and value those who serve.

Looking Ahead

King reminds everyone that military service is a serious sacrifice and not for everyone. He urges people to remember the families of those who serve and to never forget veterans.

Get Involved

The VFW encourages people to help veterans and their families by volunteering, attending events, and supporting educational programs that teach patriotism to children.



Armed Forces Day is a time to honor veterans like Commander King, recognize their sacrifices, and support the men and women who serve the country.

SOURCE