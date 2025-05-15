New flashing lights along Mathis Ferry Road are unveiled by Mount Pleasant

The Town of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, marked an important step in improving pedestrian safety this week by installing its first Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB) on Mathis Ferry Road. This new feature aims to protect children, families, and other pedestrians trying to cross busy streets safely, especially near schools.

A Safer Crossing for Point Pleasant Neighborhood

On Wednesday, town leaders, staff, and residents gathered at the corner of Milldenhall Road and Mathis Ferry Road to celebrate the installation of the flashing beacons. This project comes under Mount Pleasant’s Vision Zero plan, a safety campaign focused on reducing traffic-related injuries and deaths by improving infrastructure for non-drivers.

The Point Pleasant neighborhood had been asking for this improvement for over a year due to growing concerns about pedestrian safety, especially for children walking to and from school.

Resident Erin Haselkorn shared how worried parents have been:

“We have a number of children in our neighborhood that use this crosswalk. The traffic keeps getting faster, and in the early mornings, it’s hard for drivers to even see us crossing.”

What Are Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons?

RRFBs are pedestrian-activated flashing lights installed at crosswalks. When someone presses the button, bright lights begin blinking to alert drivers to stop. According to national safety data, RRFBs:

Reduce pedestrian crashes by up to 47%

Increase the chance of drivers yielding to 73–93%

These lights are especially effective in areas where visibility is low or where trees and shadows can make pedestrians hard to see.

A Neighborhood-Friendly Solution

Mayor Will Haynie explained that the town wanted a solution that would improve safety without damaging the beauty of Mathis Ferry Road:

“We don’t want to cut down all the trees. These rapid flashing beacons are perfect. They’re easy to use, and drivers can’t miss them when they light up.”

He added that the project aligns with the town’s Safe Streets for All initiative, supported by a $16 million federal grant. This funding will help Mount Pleasant add more safety features like this in high-risk zones — especially near schools.

Focus on School Safety

The new beacon was installed as part of the Safe Routes to School program. Officials say school areas will always be top priority when choosing where to add future improvements.

Haselkorn shared how the beacons have already made a difference:

“It’s fantastic. Drivers stop when the kids press the button now. It’s safer, and our mornings are less stressful.”

Honoring a Crossing Guard’s Past Sacrifice

During the celebration, the town also honored Ms. Austin, a former crossing guard at James B. Edwards Elementary School, who was struck by a vehicle 19 years ago. She was deeply moved to see the safety upgrades that she once could have benefited from.

Mount Pleasant’s first pedestrian safety beacon shows the town’s dedication to protecting its residents, especially children. The new RRFB system is a major step forward in keeping school routes safe and stress-free. With more installations planned using federal funds, the town is setting a strong example for safe, family-friendly urban planning.

