New accessible Summerville park opens, following years of preparation and delays

After over a decade of planning and months of delays, Dorchester County has officially opened Pine Trace Park, a $13 million project that emphasizes conservation, accessibility, and community enjoyment. The park, located off Miles Jamison Road in Summerville, brings a host of new amenities to the area while preserving the natural beauty of the land.

From Foreclosure to Natural Preserve

The land for Pine Trace Park was originally planned for residential development, with designs for up to 900 homes. However, when the developer went into foreclosure during the recession, only a pond remained on the property. Recognizing the potential of the land, Dorchester County stepped in, purchasing the property and repurposing it into a natural preserve and public park.

“This was a repurposed pond that was dug for infrastructure years ago. We took it and turned it into something for the community,” said David Chinnis, Dorchester County Council Chairman.

Overcoming Setbacks

Though initially scheduled to open in the fall of 2023, Pine Trace Park faced delays due to weather conditions and supply chain disruptions. Chinnis acknowledged the frustration over the delays, especially with the start of the school year, but emphasized that ensuring the park’s environmental integrity was paramount.

“Doing it right was more important than rushing to meet the deadline,” said Chinnis.

Key Features of Pine Trace Park

Now fully open, Pine Trace Park offers a range of unique features, including:

The first inclusive playground in Dorchester County, designed to accommodate children of all abilities, with ramped play structures, sensory-friendly wave climbers, and cozy zones for children who may need a break.

Dorchester County’s first disc golf course and 5 miles of hiking trails.

Kayak rentals and launches, along with a stocked pond for fishing.

Fenced-in dog parks and reservable picnic shelters and event spaces.

The park’s design prioritizes green spaces and natural features over developed infrastructure, maintaining the Lowcountry’s scenic beauty. Chinnis explained that the park was intentionally designed to remain natural, in contrast to some other requests for amenities like pickleball courts or splash pads.

“It’s meant to be a natural park, not a developed one. We may make changes over time, but the focus is to preserve the landscape,” said Chinnis.

Conservation Efforts and Future Plans

As part of Dorchester County’s commitment to conservation, Chinnis highlighted the county’s investment of $4 million in partnership with the State Forestry Commission, preserving more than 3,000 acres of land. Pine Trace Park reflects these conservation values, providing a sustainable space for future generations to enjoy.

Opening Day and Admission

The park’s ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday at 9:30 a.m., and admission will be free to the public for the day. Following the opening, admission will be $2 for anyone over the age of three, with county residents having the option to purchase an annual park pass for $42.

Chinnis hopes families will come to enjoy the park’s natural beauty and that it will become a cherished space for the community.

