Lowcountry health and fire officials urge child car safety ahead of the summer heat

As temperatures rise in the Lowcountry, safety officials are urging parents and caregivers to be extra cautious when traveling with children in vehicles. With summer approaching, heatstroke in hot cars remains a serious threat, especially for young children whose body temperature rises faster than that of adults.

Experts from the North Charleston Fire Department and Safe Kids Charleston Area are sounding the alarm and providing simple, life-saving tips for families.

Why Hot Cars Are Dangerous for Children

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, a parked car can heat up to 20°F hotter than the outside temperature in just minutes. This rapid temperature rise can be deadly for children.

Captain Laura Kondor, Fire Safety Coordinator for North Charleston Fire Department, explains:

“When you have a car sitting in a parking lot, the heat gets trapped inside, like an oven. With no airflow, the temperature continues to rise and can stay dangerously hot for long periods.”

Alarming Statistics

Since 1998, South Carolina has reported 24 child heatstroke deaths due to hot cars, according to the National Safety Council. The most recent case in the Charleston area occurred in 2023.

Why These Accidents Happen

Mary Beth Vassy, Pediatric Injury Prevention Coordinator at Safe Kids Charleston Area, says most of these tragedies are accidental, often involving exhausted parents or unexpected changes in routine.

“We just want to help create reminders,” Vassy explains. “We can’t rely on daycares to notify parents if a child doesn’t show up. Parents must take responsibility to check the backseat every time.”

Tips for Preventing Hot Car Tragedies

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to follow the ACT safety acronym:

A – Avoid Heatstroke

Never leave a child alone in a vehicle, not even for a minute.

Always lock your car when parked to prevent kids from climbing inside.

C – Create Reminders

Place an item you’ll need at your destination—like your purse, phone, or work badge—in the back seat next to your child.

Set up alerts on your phone or use apps that notify you to check the back seat.

T – Take Action

If you see a child alone in a car, call 911 immediately.

If the car is unlocked and you can safely remove the child, move them to a cool area until help arrives.

Car Seat Safety Also Matters

Heat isn’t the only concern. Improperly installed car seats put children at further risk in case of accidents.

Fire officials urge parents to:

Ensure car seats are installed according to manufacturer instructions

Place seats in the backseat only

Keep car seats rear-facing until the child meets the proper height and weight requirements

Kondor says many injuries occur when children are moved to forward-facing seats too early or are allowed to exit booster seats before it’s safe.

Where to Get Help and Learn More

The North Charleston Fire Department and Safe Kids Charleston Area host car seat checks and safety events year-round across the Tri-County area.

For information on upcoming safety events or to schedule a car seat check, visit Safe Kids Charleston or the North Charleston Fire Department’s website.

With hotter days ahead, a few simple steps can prevent a tragic accident. Remember to “Look Before You Lock”, use reminders, and always take a moment to check your backseat.

Protecting children starts with awareness — and the right habits can save lives.

