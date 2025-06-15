Kenneth Miller Jr. Found Guilty of Assaulting 84-Year-Old Aunt

A jury has convicted 42-year-old Kenneth Miller Jr. on three charges related to the assault of his then-84-year-old aunt, Ms. Juanita Dukes. The verdict was announced by Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson, following Miller’s arrest by the North Charleston Police Department for the January 4 shooting incident.

The Assault on Ms. Juanita Dukes

Miller shot his aunt, Ms. Dukes, during a visit to her home, but the bullet lodged in a plastic component of her prosthetic knee, likely saving her life. According to Solicitor Wilson’s statement, the bullet’s impact prevented further damage, which could have been fatal.

Ms. Dukes had let Miller into her home, and while they were talking, he unexpectedly pulled out a handgun and fired at her. There was no prior argument or provocation, and the assault appeared to be entirely unprovoked. Despite the traumatic event, Dukes showed remarkable strength throughout the ordeal.

Charges and Sentence

Miller has been convicted on several serious charges, including Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Weapon by a Person Prohibited. As a result of these convictions, Miller has been sentenced to 15 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Evidence and Testimony

During the trial, the prosecution presented critical evidence, including testimony from Ms. Dukes herself, forensic analysis that connected Miller to the crime, and surveillance footage showing Miller’s vehicle leaving Dukes’ neighborhood immediately after the shooting.

In her initial statement to police, Ms. Dukes explained that Miller accused her of stealing a bag of personal items from him, though she did not mention any argument before the shooting. She later made this statement while being treated in the ambulance.

