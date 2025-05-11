“Honky Tonk Hell” is revealed by Marcus King Band

The Marcus King Band has released a fresh new track, “Honky Tonk Hell,” via American Records/Republic Records. This track marks the first taste of new music from the band, and frontman Marcus King has shared the meaning behind the song.

“‘Honky Tonk Hell’ is an anthem for anyone out there like myself who have struggled with the permanence of sobriety – those who fear the thought they will never again howl at the moon,” King explains. “This song for me serves as a reminder to take it all one day at a time.”

Marcus King Band Family Reunion Festival Returns to Charleston

This summer, the beloved Marcus King Band Family Reunion music festival will return for its ninth edition, taking place in Charleston, South Carolina, for the first time ever. The festival will be held on August 23-24 and will feature performances by the Marcus King Band, Jamey Johnson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Molly Tuttle, and more, making it a must-attend event for music lovers in the region.

Marcus King on Tour with Country Legends

In addition to the festival, Marcus King will be hitting the road this year with major country music stars. He’ll be joining Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, and Eric Church for an exciting summer tour. He will also perform at CMA Fest in Nashville on June 6th.

Marcus King’s Musical Journey

Hailing from Greenville, South Carolina, and now based in Nashville, Marcus King’s musical journey began early when he started performing with his blues guitarist father at just eight years old. King made his solo debut with the album El Dorado in 2020, which was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys.

The album was well-received, and King continued to build on his success with his sophomore album, Young Blood, released in 2022. Young Blood debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Blues Albums Chart, with critics calling it a “staggeringly confident work.”

Last year, Marcus King returned with his third album, Mood Swings, which was produced by the legendary Rick Rubin.

