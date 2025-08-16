Everyday Hero: Designed to Save Lives

Did you know that the fifth-fastest-growing private company in the U.S. is based right here in Charleston? R2P Innovations, led by CEO Tony Deering, is revolutionizing safety in schools and government buildings with a unique product: bulletproof doors. The company also holds the top spot in manufacturing in the U.S., earning national recognition for its innovative solutions.

A Vision Rooted in Tragedy

Deering, who founded R2P Innovations after serving in the Army in South Africa, was inspired to create these doors following the tragic 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, where 26 people, including 20 children, lost their lives. While he’s proud of the accolades his company has received, Deering’s focus is clear: providing safety for children in schools across the country.

“These doors are a common-sense approach to safety,” Deering says, emphasizing that the well-being of children is what drives him.

How the Bulletproof Doors Work

R2P Innovations’ bulletproof doors feature a unique design—a sandwich of shock-absorbing material and a ballistic core that can withstand gunfire. The doors recently underwent a rigorous test, where 200 rounds were fired at them in front of teachers and parents, demonstrating their effectiveness in protecting students.

Not Just for Schools

Though Deering’s biggest customers are government buildings in Washington, D.C., his primary concern remains the safety of children. The doors, priced at approximately $10,000 each, are a significant investment, but Deering believes the protection they provide justifies the cost.

“These doors are providing safety, peace of mind, and protection,” says Deering, who hopes to see these doors in every classroom in the country.

A Call for Action on Funding

While R2P Innovations is working closely with local school districts, funding remains a challenge. Deering stresses that elected officials must prioritize the safety of children by securing the necessary funds for these vital safety measures.

As the company continues to grow and innovate, Deering’s mission is clear: to ensure that every classroom is a safe haven for children across the country.

