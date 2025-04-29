End of an Era: Beloved Chris’ Dry Cleaning Closes Its Doors – Mount Pleasant Will Never Be the Same

After 45 wonderful years of serving the community, Chris’ Dry Cleaning and Shirt Service on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, is preparing to close its doors. The owners, Chris and Dianne Keil, have announced their retirement and the sale of the building to a new business.

Important Dates for Customers

Customers should take note: the last day to drop off clothes for cleaning will be May 2. All items must be picked up by June 6. After that, the business will officially end its service to the public.

Chris Keil shared a heartfelt message, saying, “We want to thank the people of Mount Pleasant—and the entire Lowcountry, for that matter—for 45 years of business and friendship. It’s been an incredible experience!”

A Long and Proud History

Chris Keil’s journey in the dry cleaning business began when he was just a teenager. Back then, he worked after school and on Saturdays, sweeping and mopping floors.

In 2000, the Keil family made a big move by converting an old bowling alley into an 11,000-square-foot, environmentally friendly dry-cleaning facility. What made their business special was that they did all cleaning on-site, which is quite rare in the dry-cleaning world.

They also introduced a covered curbside service, making it easy for customers to drop off and pick up clothes without even leaving their cars.

A True Family Business

Chris and Dianne have managed daily operations together, personally greeting and serving customers. Their children, Christopher and Camille, also spent time working at the cleaners during their teenage years.

Over time, the Keils built strong relationships with their customers and vendors. Many became more like family than business acquaintances.

The closing of Chris’ Dry Cleaning marks the end of an era in Mount Pleasant. The Keil family’s hard work, personal touch, and dedication to service have left a lasting impact on the community. As they move into retirement, they leave behind a legacy of friendship, quality service, and deep community ties. Mount Pleasant will surely miss them, but their contributions will not be forgotten.

