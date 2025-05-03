During Rip Current Awareness Week, bystanders are equally vulnerable

As warm weather rolls in and beach plans begin, it’s the perfect time to brush up on how to stay safe along our coasts. This week marks Carolinas Rip Current Awareness Week, a regional safety campaign launched by the National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Charleston, Wilmington, Newport/Morehead City, and Wakefield, Virginia.

The goal is simple but vital — make sure every beachgoer knows how to spot rip currents and stay safe in the surf.

What Are Rip Currents?

Rip currents are strong, narrow currents of water that move directly away from the shore. They’re powerful enough to pull even experienced swimmers far out to sea. These currents are especially dangerous because they often go unnoticed until it’s too late.

Why This Week Matters

Since 2011, nearly one-third of all rip current drowning victims have been bystanders — people who entered the water to try and rescue someone else. This highlights just how critical it is for everyone to understand the risks and know what to do in a rip current emergency.

Top Rip Current Safety Tips

If you see someone caught in a rip current:

Don’t go in after them without a flotation device.

Call 911 immediately or get a lifeguard’s help.

Shout instructions to “swim parallel to the shore.”

If available, throw a flotation device like a boogie board or ring buoy.

If YOU get caught in a rip current:

Stay calm — don’t fight the current.

Float or tread water.

Swim parallel to the shoreline until you’re out of the current, then swim back to shore.

Look for warning signs before swimming:

Check the beach forecast for rip current warnings.

Observe the water: A break in the incoming waves, choppy water, or foam moving out to sea can signal a rip current.

Awareness Campaign Across the Carolinas

Throughout this week, the National Weather Service and beach partners are teaming up to spread the word. Expect to see rip current facts, beach safety guides, and real-time safety alerts shared via:

Local news stations

Social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)

Beach signage and information booths

By learning a few key tips and helping others do the same, we can reduce the number of rip current-related emergencies and save lives.

Carolinas Rip Current Awareness Week isn’t just for surfers and lifeguards — it’s for everyone who visits the beach. Spending a few minutes learning how to identify rip currents and respond to emergencies can make a big difference in keeping you and your loved ones safe this summer.

Be smart, stay alert, and enjoy the beach season with confidence.

