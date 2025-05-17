sullivan s island

Dogs on Johns Island property are investigated by animal control, but no infractions are found

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. – A group of residents on Johns Island raised concerns this week after seeing more than two dozen dogs kept in kennels under a tarp on private property. Though the scene caused alarm, Charleston County authorities say no laws or ordinances were broken.

Neighbors Reported the Situation to Animal Control

Local resident Julie Stroble said her family called animal control after noticing the dogs and hearing constant barking. “There were too many dogs for the space, and some of them were too big to even stand up in their crates,” she explained. “It just didn’t feel right. I thought maybe they were hunting dogs.”

According to Stroble, the dogs had been kept in 18 kennels, covered only by a tarp, with multiple dogs in each crate.

Authorities Say No Laws Were Violated

Charleston County Animal Control and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report and inspected the property with the animal owners present.

Officials confirmed that no county ordinances were violated. In Charleston County, there is no limit on how many dogs can be kept in kennels on private land, and no law about stacking kennels. The only legal requirements are to provide:

  • Clean food and water
  • Proper shelter
  • Veterinary care
  • Shade from sunlight
  • Ventilation

Later that day, the dog owner moved all 25 dogs into a climate-controlled indoor room. The sheriff’s office confirmed that the animals are not in danger, and no charges will be filed.

Residents Still Want More Answers

While the authorities found no fault, some residents remain uneasy. “We still don’t know why the dogs were under a tarp or what condition they were in before they were moved,” Stroble said. Many in the neighborhood are wondering if stricter animal welfare rules are needed in the county.

News 4 has requested the incident report from the sheriff’s office and expects to receive it early next week.

