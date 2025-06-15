Court Hearing Scheduled for Man Accused of Attacking People with Vehicle on Sullivan’s Island

A first court hearing is set for Friday for Justin Collin Adams, who is accused of intentionally using his vehicle to attack several people, including two children and a substitute teacher, outside the Sunrise Presbyterian Church School on Sullivan’s Island on May 1.

The Attack and Details of the Incident

Authorities say that Adams first attacked his mother with a knife before using her car to target a group of students playing at the church’s playground. According to affidavits from law enforcement, Adams pursued the children as they ran for safety, intentionally hitting three victims.

Adams’ actions led to a chaotic scene, prompting an hours-long manhunt on Sullivan’s Island. The police eventually apprehended him, and he now faces three charges of attempted murder and five charges of assault and battery.

Adams’ Legal Situation

Adams is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center, and officials have stated that he is not expected to be present during Friday’s hearing. His legal proceedings will continue as authorities work to address the severity of the charges against him.

Source