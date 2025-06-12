Construction of the planned hospital campus begins at Roper St. Francis

Roper St. Francis is expanding access to healthcare in the Lowcountry with the groundbreaking of their new campus off Interstate 26 and 526, near Mall Drive in North Charleston. The new facility is set to bring state-of-the-art healthcare services to the rapidly growing metropolitan area, which is the third largest city in South Carolina.

The Future of Healthcare in North Charleston

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Roper St. Francis officials discussed the vision for the new campus, which will include a 24-hour emergency room, advanced operating rooms, inpatient units, and enhanced security systems. The facility aims to meet the growing demand for healthcare services in the North Charleston area, which has seen significant population growth in recent years.

Joseph Deleon, CEO and President of Roper St. Francis Healthcare, expressed excitement about the project, noting, “Not only are we celebrating the movement up to the center of the population of the Charleston region, but we’re putting in a building that’s going to be around for over a century.”

Economic Impact and Job Creation

The new campus is expected to have a significant economic impact on the area, with a projected $2.5 billion in economic benefits. The construction phase alone is set to generate 3,600 construction-related jobs. Additionally, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette emphasized the importance of a well-trained workforce to support the growing healthcare sector in the state.

“With beautiful structures like this coming up, we know it becomes critical to have a well-trained workforce,” said Evette. “My pledge to you is we will continue to strive to create more nurses, more doctors, more healthcare workers so that in all the jobs we’re opening we have a workforce ready for you.”

Involvement from Healthcare Professionals

Roper St. Francis has also involved nurses, physicians, and frontline care team members in the design process, with over 500 hours spent in hands-on sessions with architects. This input has led to a design that meets the practical needs of healthcare providers, from the placement of supply cabinets to the positioning of electrical outlets.

“When they have the opportunity to provide input on where the walls, outlets, and pieces of equipment will be, you get a much better product,” Deleon added.

Transition and Future Plans

As part of the relocation, Roper St. Francis will move their team from their current downtown Charleston location to the new North Charleston campus. In 2024, the MUSC Board voted to purchase the downtown Roper building, but the transaction will not be finalized until Roper makes its transition to North Charleston.

Construction of the new facility is expected to be completed by 2029, marking a new chapter in healthcare for the Lowcountry.

Roper St. Francis’ new healthcare campus in North Charleston will not only enhance medical services in the area but will also serve as a major economic driver, creating thousands of jobs and improving healthcare access for local residents. The project represents a long-term investment in the future of healthcare in the region.

SOURCE