by Jackson
Charleston's hospitality parking program is already completely booked

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The City of Charleston’s new Hospitality Parking Pilot Program reached its limit just one day after opening applications, leaving many workers still in need of downtown parking.

Parking Permits Claimed in Under 24 Hours

The city began accepting applications on Monday from hospitality businesses — including bars, restaurants, and hotels — to help their workers get easier and more affordable parking downtown. By Tuesday, city officials announced that all available parking permits had been claimed, and the application window was officially closed.

“It was possible we could hit the cutoff within 24 hours,” said city spokesperson Deja Knight. “That’s exactly what happened.”

Program Aimed at Easing Downtown Parking Stress

The pilot program allows approved hospitality workers to park at Union Pier Lot B, offering a more convenient and cost-effective parking option for employees in the busy downtown area.

The effort was created to reduce parking challenges for workers who often struggle to find available and affordable spaces during peak hours.

What Happens Next?

According to the city, business owners whose applications were approved will be contacted in the coming days with permit distribution details.

It’s unclear whether additional permits will become available or if the city plans to expand the program in the future, but the overwhelming demand shows a clear need.

