Charleston County issues a warning about con artists impersonating deputies

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina is warning people to be careful of scammers pretending to be law enforcement officers. These fraudsters are calling people, using fear and lies to steal money.

How the Scam Works

According to officials, the scammers are impersonating sheriff’s deputies and claiming that:

The victim has missed jury duty

A family member is in jail

A fine must be paid immediately

In each case, the scammer asks for money to “fix” the situation, often saying it can be paid through phone or in-person transactions.

Scammers Use Real Names and Phone Numbers

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says these criminals are spoofing real phone numbers and sometimes using the names of actual deputies to sound more believable. They may even create fake email addresses that look official.

Because the calls seem so real, many people fall for the scam, especially when they are scared or feel pressured to act quickly.

Important Warning from Authorities

The sheriff’s office has made it very clear:

They will never ask for money by phone, text, or in person.

This includes the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, which also confirmed it does not accept payments through calls or personal requests.

What You Should Do If You Get a Scam Call

If you receive a suspicious call claiming to be from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, do not give out any personal or payment information. Instead, take the following steps:

Call 843-202-1700 to report the scam

to report the scam You can also file a report online on the Sheriff’s Office website

Authorities are asking everyone to spread the word and help protect others, especially the elderly, who are often targets of such scams.

Phone scams like this are becoming more common, and scammers are getting smarter. They try to create fear and urgency, making people believe something terrible has happened. But it’s important to remember: real law enforcement officers will never ask for money over the phone. If you receive such a call, hang up immediately and report it. Sharing this message can help protect someone else from becoming the next victim.

SOURCE