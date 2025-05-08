Bees Ferry Road Reopens After Tractor Knocks Down Power Line in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. – A long traffic delay came to an end late Wednesday evening after a tractor accidentally brought down a power line on Bees Ferry Road, causing the busy road to be closed for over five hours.

What Happened on Bees Ferry Road?

The incident began around 1:40 p.m., when a large road-moving tractor tore down an overhead power line. Emergency responders and utility crews rushed to the scene shortly after, and Dominion Energy was contacted to assess and resolve the damage.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the road remained closed until 7:12 p.m., as crews worked carefully to restore the power line and ensure the road was safe for public use.

Timeline of Events

1:40 p.m. – Incident reported and emergency crews arrive

Dominion Energy estimates 4–6 hours for full repair

7:12 p.m. – Bees Ferry Road fully reopens to traffic

No Injuries Reported

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in the incident. However, the damage caused significant inconvenience for commuters and local businesses along the route, as traffic had to be redirected throughout the afternoon.

Safety Reminder for Drivers and Operators

Officials are reminding all operators of heavy equipment and road-moving machinery to exercise extreme caution near power lines, especially in populated or high-traffic areas. Even a moment of misjudgment can lead to major disruptions and potential danger.

Though Bees Ferry Road is now open, the incident serves as a clear reminder of the importance of safety awareness around infrastructure, especially when operating large machinery. Thanks to the quick work of emergency responders and Dominion Energy, the situation was resolved without further complication.

