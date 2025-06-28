Wheeled Meals Summerville moves into a larger facility as part of its expansion

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – Meals on Wheels Summerville is making a significant move this year, preparing to expand operations with the relocation to a larger facility to better serve the growing demand for home-delivered meals in the Lowcountry.

After more than 43 years of operating out of St. Paul’s Summerville Anglican Church, Meals on Wheels is set to move to the Little Blue House at 118 W. 3rd South Street. The new location will provide more space and resources to meet the increasing demand for services in the area.

Renovations to Support Future Growth

As part of the move, the Little Blue House will undergo renovations, which include the addition of a fully upgraded commercial kitchen and infrastructure improvements to better accommodate future growth. These upgrades will allow Meals on Wheels Summerville to continue its mission of delivering nutritious meals to those in need, more efficiently and on a larger scale.

Crystal Bovell, the Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Summerville, expressed excitement about the move, stating, “This is a monumental step for Meals on Wheels of Summerville. We are overflowing with gratitude to St. Paul’s for giving us a home to establish a strong foundation of community support. Because of their commitment, we’ve been able to grow in ways we never imagined.”

A Generous Partnership with Bethany United Methodist Church

The new space was generously offered by Bethany United Methodist Church, which signed a lease agreement with Meals on Wheels, allowing them to rent the facility for just $1 per year. This partnership is part of Bethany United Methodist Church’s efforts through its Light On A Hill Foundation, which aims to collaborate with local nonprofits to create transformative, community-focused partnerships.

David Powell of Bethany United Methodist Church spoke on the importance of the partnership, saying, “This partnership with Meals on Wheels made perfect sense. Through Bethany’s Light On A Hill Foundation, we hope to identify and collaborate with local nonprofit organizations in meaningful, transformative partnerships that will benefit and bless the citizens of the greater Summerville area and beyond.”

A Bright Future for Meals on Wheels Summerville

This new chapter marks an exciting step forward for Meals on Wheels Summerville, as they prepare to expand their reach and continue providing vital services to the community. The organization is grateful for the support of local churches and the generosity of community members, allowing them to better meet the needs of residents in Summerville and the surrounding areas.

