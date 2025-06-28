Flood insurance discounts are given to homes based on the City of Folly Beach’s FEMA ranking

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. – Folly Beach homeowners are getting some good news as the city has been ranked by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to receive the third-highest discount for flood insurance. This ranking comes from the FEMA National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System, which rewards communities for their flood prevention efforts.

A Strong Rating for Flood Prevention

Folly Beach has been awarded a Class 3 ranking, which is among the top tier of communities involved in the program. The Class 3 ranking gives local residents a 35% discount on flood insurance policies. The city is one of about 1,500 communities nationwide that voluntarily participates in this program, which aims to reduce flood damage through better floodplain management practices.

The ranking places Folly Beach in the second-highest position in the Lowcountry. Charleston County, which includes Folly Beach, received a Class 2 ranking in October 2023, offering residents an even higher discount.

Efforts Behind the Discount

City Flood Plan Administrator Eric Lutz attributes the high ranking to a variety of flood prevention efforts the city has made over the years. These include improvements to infrastructure, such as adding pervious materials to driveways, and revising the flood damage prevention ordinance in 2021. One significant change was raising the freeboard requirement—the height at which homes must be built—from two feet to four feet above base flood levels.

Lutz explains that these efforts help mitigate flood risks, especially in areas such as marshlands and homes near the back of the island. “It’s all about protecting the marsh, protecting open surfaces, and elevating homes higher,” said Lutz.

The Growing Threat of Flooding

Despite these efforts, Lutz notes that flooding events are becoming more frequent and severe, with king tide flooding and rain bomb flooding—also known as sunny day flooding—occurring regularly. These flooding events are particularly problematic when combined, as they create more intense flooding, much like what is seen in downtown Charleston.

The city of Folly Beach continues to prioritize flood prevention to protect homes, infrastructure, and residents. The goal is to ensure that the community remains resilient in the face of rising sea levels and increasing flood risks.

Discounts for Homeowners

FEMA’s policy changes are already in effect, and homeowners will benefit from the discount when they either renew or take out a new flood insurance policy. The Class 3 ranking serves as a testament to the city’s commitment to tackling flood risks head-on and providing residents with some financial relief.

