SC: Davis Defence Group Supports 30 New Jobs by Growing Charleston County Operations

Davis Defense Group, Inc. (DDG), a family-owned defense contracting company, is growing its presence in Charleston County. The company recently announced a $100,000 investment to expand its operations and create 30 new jobs in the region.

About Davis Defense Group

Founded in 2002, Davis Defense Group provides advanced mission support services that help protect national security. The company is known for working with important military programs, including the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic and the U.S. Marine Corps.

New Office Space in North Charleston

DDG is moving into a larger office located at 2456 Remount Road in North Charleston. This expansion will support future contracts and help the company continue to grow in the Charleston area. The new office is already up and running.

Company Leaders and Officials React

DDG CEO Kristi Wilder said the expansion shows their strong commitment to Charleston County and its growing defense sector. “We’re excited to grow our team here and create more opportunities,” she shared.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster praised the company’s decision, saying it shows confidence in the state and its skilled workers.

State Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III also celebrated the expansion, highlighting DDG’s role in supporting the defense industry and adding value to the Lowcountry.

Charleston County Council Chairman Rev. Dr. Kylon Jerome Middleton added that the 30 new jobs and investment are important for the community and help strengthen the region’s role in national defense.

What This Means for Charleston

The expansion of DDG adds to Charleston County’s reputation as a hub for high-tech and defense-related jobs. With this move, the company is not only growing its business but also helping the local economy by creating jobs and investing in the community.

