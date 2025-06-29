In anticipation of the 249th Carolina Day, Fort Moultrie

Carolina Day is back again, and it’s a celebration full of history, pride, and community spirit. Held every year on June 28, the event remembers one of South Carolina’s biggest Revolutionary War victories—when American troops defeated the British at Fort Moultrie on Sullivan’s Island in 1776.

Why Carolina Day Matters

Park Ranger Christopher Reid explains it best: “Carolina Day is a party we’ve had since 1777 to honor a major win that happened right here in 1776.” This victory helped turn the tide of the American Revolution in favor of independence.

The American soldiers used a fort made of palmetto logs and sand to protect Sullivan’s Island. When the British fleet attacked, the soft palmetto wood absorbed their cannon fire, keeping the fort strong and helping the local troops win the battle.

What’s Happening on June 28

This year, Carolina Day celebrations will take place at Fort Moultrie on Sullivan’s Island, and around 1,000 visitors are expected. It will be a day full of history, live demonstrations, and community fun.

Some of the key highlights include:

Live musket and battle reenactments

Living history demonstrations with narrators explaining key moments of the 1776 battle

Historical talks and tours

Free entry to Fort Moultrie for the day

Events begin at 10 a.m. with a ceremonial flag raising.

Keeping Everyone Safe in the Heat

With big crowds and hot temperatures expected, first responders are prepared. Sullivan’s Island Fire Chief Anthony Stith said emergency services are in place, including rescue boats, EMS, and automatic support from neighboring towns like Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant.

“Everybody’s looking out for each other east of the Cooper,” said Chief Stith.

New Signs Focus on American Pride

One new change this year is the installation of signs from the Department of Interior, which encourage positive reflections on American history. These were placed following an executive order during the Trump administration. The signs ask visitors to report anything seen as negative toward America’s past or present, with an aim to emphasize the “beauty and abundance” of the nation’s landscapes and history.

Carolina Day is not just a reminder of South Carolina’s important role in U.S. history—it’s also a time for families, visitors, and locals to come together and celebrate where we’ve come from. Whether you love history or just want to enjoy a fun, free event by the beach, Sullivan’s Island is the place to be on June 28.

SOURCE