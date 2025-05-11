At Charleston Southern’s spring commencement, more than 460 students get their diplomas

Charleston Southern University (CSU) celebrated the accomplishments of hundreds of students this week during its Spring commencement ceremonies, which included five events and over 460 diplomas being awarded.

Inspiring Commencement Speeches

The ceremony for graduate students featured Dr. Michael Bryant, CSU’s vice president for strategic planning, faith integration, and Christian leadership, who delivered a powerful message. He emphasized the significance of the graduates’ achievements, noting that only a small percentage of adults in the United States hold advanced degrees.

“As of 2025, only about 10% of all adults hold a master’s degree, and only about 3.3% hold a doctoral or professional degree,” Dr. Bryant said. “Don’t get wrapped up in your status like the world often gets wrapped up in its status. Instead, use your new educational status to fulfill God’s kingdom purposes–to do His will and to serve others in need–wherever He places you.”

During the undergraduate ceremony, Ashley Teasdel, a 2005 CSU graduate and now the deputy secretary of commerce for the state of South Carolina, delivered a heartfelt address. She shared her journey and the lessons learned from her college experience, drawing on the story of Esther from the Bible. “For such a time as this, Esther was unexpectedly placed in a place of influence,” Teasdel said. “You have learned to persevere; the college experience is a masterclass in adaptability.”

Special Recognition for Chris Singleton

A special moment during the commencement was the graduation of Chris Singleton, who completed his bachelor’s degree in 2025. Nearly a decade ago, Singleton’s mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was tragically killed in the Mother Emanuel AME Church massacre.

At the time, Chris was a student-athlete at CSU, and his life took a new direction as he pursued a professional baseball career. Despite his success in sports, Singleton returned to CSU as an online student to complete his degree, fulfilling a promise he made to himself and his mother.

Today, Singleton works as a motivational speaker, inspiring others with his story of perseverance, resilience, and faith. His graduation was a significant milestone, marking the completion of an important chapter in his life and serving as a testament to the strength of the human spirit.

Looking Ahead

Charleston Southern University’s Spring commencement celebrations were filled with pride, joy, and inspiration as the graduates embark on new journeys. As the CSU community continues to grow and thrive, the university’s commitment to faith-based education and leadership remains at the heart of its mission.

Source