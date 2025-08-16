sullivan s island

An injured puppy found trapped under a Hanahan dumpster has been reunited with its owner

An injured dog trapped beneath a dumpster in the Hanahan area has been successfully rescued and reunited with its owner. The Hanahan Fire Department, alongside the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control team, responded to the distress call last Saturday, working together to free the dog.

Careful and Coordinated Effort

Using specialized equipment, the rescue teams carefully lifted and stabilized the dumpster to reach the trapped animal. Their coordinated efforts ensured that the dog, named Coco, was freed safely.

Coco’s Condition and Reunification

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office reported that Coco suffered “moderate injuries” but remained “gentle and calm” throughout the rescue process. Fortunately, Coco was reunited with her owner and is now receiving veterinary care as she recovers from her injuries.

This rescue highlights the teamwork of local authorities and the community’s dedication to animal welfare, ensuring that Coco is now on the road to recovery.

