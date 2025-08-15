A South Carolina trooper died days after being struck by a vehicle on I-26 in Orangeburg County

A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol has tragically died after being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop on I-26.

Incident Details

Trooper First Class Dennis Ricks, who had been with the South Carolina Highway Patrol since September 2023, was conducting a traffic stop at mile marker 166 on I-26 around 2 a.m. on Sunday when he was struck by a box truck.

Ricks sustained severe injuries, including a brain injury, internal bleeding, swelling, and multiple broken bones. Despite efforts to save him, Ricks passed away on Wednesday night from his life-threatening injuries.

Remembering Trooper Ricks

Trooper Ricks, a graduate of SCHP Class 123, had served in Troop 7, covering Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, since completing his training. His loss is felt deeply by his colleagues, with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety offering condolences to his wife, family, and fellow officers.

“This is a devastating loss for his family, for those who worked alongside him in Troop Seven, and the entire Highway Patrol and DPS family,” stated the Department of Public Safety.

Arrest in Connection with the Incident

The driver of the vehicle that struck Ricks, Anthony Aydlette, 45, of Hanahan, has been arrested and charged with driving under suspension. It remains unclear if additional charges will be filed in connection with the fatal incident.

