A motorcyclist killed in an early Sunday morning collision on I-26 is identified by the coroner

A tragic motorcycle crash early Sunday morning claimed the life of a 31-year-old Charleston man, bringing a somber start to the day for his family and the local community.

What Happened on I-26?

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. near the I-26 westbound on-ramp by the I-526 interchange. Officers from the North Charleston Police Department responded swiftly to the scene after receiving reports of a motorcycle accident.

When they arrived, they found the motorcycle on the ramp — and the rider, later identified as Zachery Kelly, lying approximately 50 feet below the overpass. Authorities confirmed that Kelly died at the scene due to blunt force injuries from the fall.

Investigation Underway

This was a single-vehicle crash, meaning no other vehicles were involved. The North Charleston Police Department is leading the investigation to determine what caused the crash. As of now, there is no public information about whether speed, weather conditions, or another factor may have contributed to the deadly incident.

A Life Cut Short

Zachery Kelly, only 31 years old, lost his life in an instant. News of the crash has left many in the Charleston area heartbroken. Friends and loved ones are remembering him and mourning the sudden loss.

Authorities have not released further details, and it’s not yet clear if Kelly was wearing a helmet or had any prior traffic incidents. Police say more information will be shared once the investigation is complete.

Road Safety Reminder

Motorcycle accidents remain one of the most fatal types of road incidents. While they only account for a small percentage of vehicles on the road, motorcyclists are significantly more vulnerable due to limited protection in a crash.

This tragic loss highlights the importance of road awareness, not only for motorcycle riders but also for other drivers who share the road with them. Whether traveling during the day or at night, extra caution is always necessary.

Zachery Kelly’s death is a reminder of how quickly life can change in an instant. As investigators work to uncover more details, the Charleston community reflects on yet another life lost too soon due to a roadway accident. His family and friends now face a painful road ahead as they come to terms with this devastating news.

