These Charleston concerts are available for $30

If you’re looking for affordable entertainment this summer, you’re in luck! Live Nation is bringing a special online deal to music lovers in Charleston and nearby cities. For just $30, you can grab tickets to some of the hottest concerts happening in the Lowcountry area.

What’s the $30 Ticket Deal?

The “Ticket to Summer” promotion by Live Nation gives fans access to over a dozen live music performances for just $30 per ticket. This special offer includes all extra fees within the ticket price, though taxes may be added depending on the venue and city.

Concerts at Credit One Stadium – Daniel Island

Seven exciting shows are included in the offer at Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island:

Keith Urban

Glass Animals

Slightly Stoopid

Avril Lavigne

Thomas Rhett

Luke Bryan

Leon Bridges

These shows cover a wide mix of pop, rock, country, and more — perfect for different musical tastes.

Concerts at Firefly Distillery – North Charleston

Nine more concerts at Firefly Distillery in North Charleston are part of the deal:

Vampire Weekend

Dispatch

The Driver Era

Shakey Graves

Blackberry Smoke

Cypress Hill & Atmosphere

Sierra Ferrell

Vance Joy

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Whether you love indie rock, hip-hop, folk, or country, there’s something for everyone.

Bonus: Shows in Nearby Cities Also Included

Besides Charleston, this $30 deal also covers select concerts in nearby cities like Charlotte, Raleigh, Asheville, and Simpsonville. So if you’re up for a road trip, you’ve got even more options to enjoy your favourite artists live.

How to Buy the Tickets

Starting May 21, select your preferred concert, and look for tickets marked “$30 Ticket to Summer.” Add them to your cart and complete your purchase.

Remember, this is a limited-time offer and tickets are only available while supplies last. More tickets may be added during the summer depending on availability.

Live music fans in Charleston and surrounding areas now have an amazing chance to attend top concerts without spending too much. From big-name artists like Keith Urban and Avril Lavigne to indie favourites like Vance Joy and Vampire Weekend, this $30 ticket deal is one of the best offers of the season. If you’re planning your summer fun, don’t miss this opportunity — grab your tickets early and enjoy the music!

