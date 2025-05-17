Residents in the low country are worried about the new addition to the community

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A recently opened liquor store in the town of Bonneau is facing backlash from local residents after it began operating just steps away from a residential home and near a church. Despite local zoning concerns and community opposition, Macedonia Liquor opened its doors on April 30, 2025.

Liquor Store Opened After Zoning Denial

Macedonia Liquor’s opening has created an uproar as it began operations even after the local zoning board denied a variance request. The store is also located within 1,000 feet of a church, which many residents say breaks local ordinances meant to protect community safety and values.

“The local ordinances are in place to protect the community, and right now, we don’t feel very protected,” said Brandon Brown, who lives next door to the new liquor store.

Neighbors Feel Their Privacy and Safety Are Gone

Brandon and his wife Alison Brown moved to Bonneau in 2022 looking for a quiet and peaceful environment. They say that has now changed dramatically. “We loved the sense of privacy and security we had here. Now it feels like it’s just been taken away,” said Alison.

The Browns shared that they’ve already faced uncomfortable experiences, including one incident where a man was seen looking through their backyard fence, causing their dogs to bark.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s way too close. It shouldn’t be there,” said Brandon. “Nobody wants to live next to or across the street from a liquor store.”

Security Concerns and Fear of Crime

The Browns say that with concerns about loitering and crime, they’ve been forced to install security systems around their property. “People have already pulled into our driveway and looked at our house. We just don’t feel safe anymore,” Brandon added.

Legal Battle Between Store Owner and County

Keval Trivedi, the owner of Macedonia Liquor and a resident of Berkeley County, has responded through his legal representative. A recent court order favored Trivedi, stating that the county’s decision to block the store conflicted with state liquor store regulations.

However, Berkeley County is now appealing the judge’s ruling, and the case remains in litigation. County officials said they cannot comment on the case while legal proceedings are ongoing.

Trivedi’s legal team shared that he hopes for a “mutually agreeable solution” but is prepared to continue the legal fight.

