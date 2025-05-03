Police in North Charleston are looking for information regarding a car theft involving two individuals

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two suspects are being sought by police after a dramatic car theft and property damage incident unfolded Thursday evening at a North Charleston residence.

North Charleston Police Department officers responded to the scene just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle and damaged property.

What Happened?

Upon arriving at the home, officers observed the following:

A damaged car pushed partially into the roadway

Tire marks streaking the concrete driveway

A garage door smashed inward, presumably by a vehicle

According to witnesses and the homeowner, someone had broken into the property earlier in the evening and stolen a vehicle from the driveway.

How Did It Happen?

The suspects apparently:

Located a key to the target vehicle inside another unlocked car in the same driveway

Retrieved the key and entered the vehicle

Backed the vehicle into the garage door, causing significant damage

Then accelerated forward, colliding with a second car in the driveway and pushing it into the street

Surveillance Footage

While the security camera footage does not clearly show the suspects or the actual cars, officers said the video captured:

Two unidentified individuals accessing the unlocked vehicle

The sound of crashing metal and screeching tires, confirming the collision

The suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in an unknown direction, and their identities remain unknown at this time.

What to Do If You Have Information

North Charleston Police are asking the public for help. Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the suspects is urged to contact North Charleston Police Department immediately.

What You Can Learn from This Incident

This case serves as a reminder of the importance of:

Locking your vehicles, even in your own driveway

Removing spare keys and valuables from inside your car

Installing motion-detecting cameras and outdoor lighting to deter nighttime theft

