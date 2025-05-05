Lowcountry Lacrosse Teams Win 6 of 7 State Championship Matches

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – It was a golden weekend for lacrosse in the Lowcountry. Out of seven local teams competing for state titles, six walked away as champions, proving that the region is a force to be reckoned with in South Carolina high school lacrosse.

Here’s a look at how it all played out over the weekend.

FRIDAY RESULTS

SCISA 4A Championships – A Clean Sweep for Porter-Gaud

Girls Final:

Porter-Gaud 18, Heathwood Hall 2

The Cyclones wasted no time dominating the scoreboard, coasting to an easy win behind a high-powered offense.

Boys Final:

Porter-Gaud 16, Heathwood Hall 5

The Porter-Gaud boys matched the girls’ energy, securing a convincing win and taking home the 4A title for SCISA.

SCHSL 4A Girls Championship

Oceanside Collegiate 12, Bishop England 8

In a hard-fought local rivalry, Oceanside Collegiate came out on top to earn the 4A girls’ state championship, defeating Bishop England in a game packed with intensity.

SCHSL 4A Boys Final – Postponed

Oceanside Collegiate vs. May River

Originally scheduled for Friday, the game was postponed until Monday due to weather conditions. Oceanside still has a shot to make it seven titles for the Lowcountry.

SATURDAY RESULTS

5A Division I Boys Championship

Wando 18, Dorman 1

A dominant performance by Wando High School, crushing Dorman in the 5A D-I boys’ final. Wando’s defense shut down their opponent while the offense delivered blow after blow.

5A Division II Boys Championship

Lucy Beckham 14, Nation Ford 5

The Lucy Beckham boys pulled off a strong win over Nation Ford, showcasing speed, coordination, and solid teamwork to bring home the D-II crown.

5A Division II Girls Championship

Lucy Beckham 8, Fort Mill 5

The Lucy Beckham girls followed the boys’ lead, holding off Fort Mill in a close battle to complete the school’s championship sweep in both boys’ and girls’ lacrosse.

It was a standout weekend for Lowcountry lacrosse, with Porter-Gaud, Oceanside Collegiate, Wando, and Lucy Beckham all earning state titles. With one more game (Oceanside boys) still to play Monday, the Lowcountry has already secured six out of seven possible championships — a remarkable achievement for the region.

