Johns Island Inferno: 1 Injured, Family of 6 Homeless After Devastating Blaze

A fire late Wednesday night on Johns Island has left one person injured and six people without a home. Thanks to quick work by firefighters and emergency crews, everyone made it out safely before the flames could cause even more damage.

What Happened on Wine Road

The St. John’s Fire District said they got the call about a house fire at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday night. When they arrived at the home on Wine Road, they found flames coming from the front of the house.

At that time, some people were still inside trying to escape. Fortunately, firefighters learned everyone had managed to get out safely before the fire spread further.

Injuries and Recovery

One person was injured during the fire and was treated on the scene. Their injuries are not life-threatening. All six people who lived in the home have now been displaced and are receiving help from the American Red Cross, which often steps in during emergencies to provide shelter, supplies, and other support.

Emergency Response Teams

Along with the St. John’s Fire District, teams from the Charleston Fire Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and Charleston County EMS also responded to the emergency. Their quick actions helped control the situation and make sure everyone was safe.

While the fire was a frightening event for the family, thanks to the fast response from fire crews and emergency teams, all six residents made it out safely. With support from the American Red Cross and the community, those affected will now begin the process of recovery and rebuilding. This incident also reminds everyone how important fire safety and emergency preparedness are for saving lives.

