Hanahan Man’s $3 Scratch-Off Becomes a Surprise of $75K

HANAHAN, S.C. – A Hanahan man recently got the shock of a lifetime after a quick stop at his local grocery store turned into a $75,000 payday.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the lucky winner bought a $3 Red Hot Bingo scratch-off at the Lowes Foods on Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan and had the ticket checked at the store.

The clerk told him it was worth more than $500 — the max payout they could give — but didn’t spill the full amount. So he made the two-hour drive to the Lottery’s Claims Center in Columbia to find out.

“It was pretty exciting,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials after learning the ticket was actually worth $75,000.

He’s keeping quiet about any big spending plans for now and says he’s saving the money. The odds of hitting that prize in Red Hot Bingo? A cool 1 in 660,000. (And sorry — the game’s no longer for sale.)

As for Lowes Foods #279 in Hanahan, they’re celebrating too — the store earned a $750 commission just for selling the lucky ticket.

SOURCE