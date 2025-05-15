FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: After a three-car incident, two Summerville roadways have been cleared

Two roads in Summerville, South Carolina, have reopened after a major traffic accident that caused temporary closures on Wednesday afternoon. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the situation is now under control, and the roads are safe for travel again.

Roads Temporarily Closed After the Crash

The accident involved three vehicles and took place near the intersection of Lincolnville Road and Von Ohsen Road. Authorities responded quickly, and both roads were shut down for a short time to manage the scene and begin an investigation.

Injuries Reported, But None Life-Threatening

According to officials, only minor injuries were reported in the accident. Emergency medical teams were on-site to assist anyone hurt, and no serious medical issues were reported. All individuals involved in the crash are expected to recover fully.

Investigation Still Ongoing

While the roads have reopened, deputies are still investigating the cause of the accident. It is unclear what led to the crash or whether any charges will be filed. Drivers are being asked to remain cautious in the area and cooperate with investigators if they witnessed the collision.

This incident serves as a reminder of how quickly road accidents can happen and the importance of staying alert while driving. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured, and the roads are now clear. Authorities will continue their investigation to make sure such events can be prevented in the future.

SOURCE