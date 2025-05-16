Debbie Antonelli is honored at the Town Hall gym in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – In a heartfelt move to honor one of its most inspiring residents, the Town of Mount Pleasant will soon name its town gym after Debbie Antonelli, a legendary basketball figure who has spent the last 25 years calling the community home.

The announcement came on Thursday from Mayor Will Haynie, who shared the town’s plans to dedicate the gym in recognition of Antonelli’s lifelong dedication to basketball and service to others.

A Life Dedicated to Basketball

Debbie Antonelli is no stranger to recognition. Known across the nation as a college basketball analyst, she has built a respected career through her deep knowledge of the game and passion for elevating women’s sports. Her contributions have led to her induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the Ring of Honor at NC State University, where she played college basketball.

Antonelli has become a familiar voice in the world of sports broadcasting, regularly calling NCAA games and serving as a respected figure in both men’s and women’s college basketball.

Honored and Grateful

Reacting to the news of the gym dedication, Antonelli was visibly moved. “I’m just so grateful,” she said in an interview with News 2 Sports. “I don’t even know what to say. I’m at a loss for words.”

Although no official date has been set for when her name will be installed on the building, the announcement alone was enough to stir excitement and pride in the local community.

A Lasting Impact on and off the Court

Antonelli’s impact extends well beyond broadcasting. Over the years, she has used her platform to advocate for inclusion and disability awareness, particularly through her work with Special Olympics and support for individuals with developmental disabilities—something close to her heart, as she is the parent of a child with Down syndrome.

Her efforts have made her a role model not just in sports, but in the broader movement for equity and accessibility.

Community Pride in a Hometown Hero

Mount Pleasant has long been proud to call Antonelli one of its own. Her presence at local events, involvement in youth sports, and national achievements have made her a well-respected and beloved figure. Dedicating the town gym in her name is not just a nod to her professional success—it’s a celebration of her spirit, kindness, and unwavering commitment to lifting others up.

Mayor Haynie’s announcement reflects this sentiment, highlighting the town’s admiration for Antonelli’s legacy.

Debbie Antonelli’s name on the Mount Pleasant Town Gym will serve as a lasting tribute to a woman who has not only excelled in sports but also inspired generations with her compassion and advocacy. While the timeline for the dedication remains open, the decision has already left a powerful mark on the community she’s helped shape for over two decades.

