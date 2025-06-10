Charleston Police announces a dedication ceremony for two new police horses

Charleston, S.C. – The Charleston Police Department has announced the names of its two new police horses after asking the public for suggestions. The two horses, now officially named Rucker and Riley, will be sworn in at a special event on Friday.

Meet the Mounts: Swearing-In Ceremony

Rucker, the first mount, is named in tribute to Darius Rucker, a Charleston native and country music star, reflecting the local pride for the artist. The second mount, Riley, was named after long-time Charleston Mayor Joe Riley, who served the city for 41 years, recognizing his dedication to the community.

The two new officers will be officially sworn in at the Meet the Mounts event, which will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Hampton Park horse barn. The event will offer the public a chance to see the new police horses up close.

Event Details and Parking Information

The Charleston Police Department is encouraging the community to attend, but noted that limited parking is available at the barn. Access to the paddocks will be determined based on crowd size to ensure the safety of attendees and the horses.

