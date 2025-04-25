Virginia Retirement Regrets: 6 Harsh Realities That Could Ruin Your Golden Years

Virginia is a beautiful state with a mix of charming small towns, lively cities, and rich history. It’s no surprise that many retirees dream of spending their golden years here. But just like any other place, Virginia has its own set of challenges, especially for those living on a fixed income. Many retirees love the state but still wish they could change a few things to make life more comfortable and affordable.

Here are six common complaints retirees have about living in Virginia.

Cost of Living Can Be High

While Virginia offers beautiful scenery and decent public services, it’s not the cheapest state to live in. The cost of living is slightly above the national average—about 1% higher—but this small difference can feel big when you’re retired and managing your budget carefully.

Groceries, fuel, and housing can be more expensive here than in other states. While towns like Covington and Martinsville are more affordable, living in places like Northern Virginia or near Washington, D.C. can feel like a financial stretch. Add in Virginia’s state taxes, and the money doesn’t go as far as retirees might like.

Too Much Traffic, Especially Near Cities

One of the biggest complaints from Virginia retirees is the traffic, especially around the D.C. area. Even though most retirees don’t need to drive during rush hour, they still find themselves stuck in traffic more often than they’d expect.

Highways like I-95 and I-64 are frequently crowded, especially on weekends or holidays. Many seniors wish for better public transportation and smoother road systems to make travel easier.

Uneven Access to Healthcare

Virginia does have some good hospitals and health centres, especially in cities. But for retirees living in rural areas, finding quality healthcare can be a problem. They may need to travel long distances just to see a specialist or get basic care.

Even in urban areas, long wait times for appointments can be frustrating. Retirees dealing with ongoing health problems often hope for quicker service and more nearby options for treatment.

Weather Isn’t Always Comfortable

Virginia’s weather can be both a blessing and a burden. While the state avoids extreme cold for most of the year, summers can be hot and very humid. That’s not ideal for older adults who may struggle with the heat.

Winters in some areas also bring snow and ice, which can be risky for seniors. Slippery sidewalks and icy driveways are common concerns. Some retirees say they would prefer a more stable and milder climate.

Retirement Income Is Still Taxed

This is one issue that really affects retirees’ budgets. Although Virginia doesn’t tax Social Security benefits, other forms of retirement income—like pensions and 401(k) withdrawals—do get taxed.

States like Florida and Georgia are more tax-friendly for seniors. So, while Virginia isn’t the worst for taxes, it’s not the best either. Many retirees feel that the state could do more to support its ageing population financially.

Rising Utility Costs

Electricity bills are a growing concern for Virginia’s retirees. The cost of heating in winter and cooling in summer adds up fast, especially during weather extremes. And Virginia’s electricity rates are already higher than the national average.

Virginia may be a popular choice for retirement, thanks to its mix of city life, nature, and history. But it’s not perfect. From high living costs and traffic to utility bills and healthcare access, there are several things retirees wish were better.

For those considering retirement in Virginia, it’s important to weigh both the pros and cons. With careful planning, the state can still be a lovely place to enjoy your later years—but being aware of these issues will help you make smarter decisions about where and how to live.

