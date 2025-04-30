Top 10 Best Places to Retire in Virginia: SmartAsset’s Rankings

Virginia isn’t just a beautiful state—it’s also one of the best places to retire, offering a mix of luxurious golf courses, iconic landmarks, nature spots, and national parks. If you’re considering retiring in Virginia, SmartAsset has ranked the best cities to settle down, focusing on healthcare access, retirement activities, and tax benefits. Let’s dive into the top ten spots recommended for retirees in the Old Dominion.

1. Fairfax County

If you’re looking for the top spot in Virginia, Fairfax County is a must-consider. Not only is it home to over 300 miles of hiking trails, but it’s also near the nation’s first bald eagle sanctuary. Fairfax boasts more than 200 regional shopping centers for non-outdoorsy retirees. With 13% of the population being 65 or older, it’s clear why Fairfax is so popular among seniors.

2. Falls Church

For retirees who aren’t ready to leave the city lifestyle, Falls Church offers an urban environment with luxury amenities. There are 55+ retirement communities, golf courses, and easy access to all the activities that an active senior could want. With a median rent of about $1,867, it’s a relatively affordable option compared to other urban areas. Almost half of its residents choose to rent rather than buy homes.

3. Abingdon

Abingdon is perfect for retirees who enjoy creativity and nature. The city is renowned for its arts festivals and creative events, some of which date back to the 1980s. Located near Jefferson National Forest, Abingdon offers plenty of opportunities for retirees to stay connected with nature while embracing their artistic side. This makes it one of the best places for creative retirees in the country.

4. Williamsburg

For history lovers, Williamsburg is a dream come true. Retirees can audit classes for free at William & Mary, one of the oldest colleges in the U.S. The city is rich in historical sites and also offers top-tier healthcare options. Williamsburg provides the perfect mix of educational opportunities, history, and healthcare for retirees seeking an active and engaged lifestyle.

5. Bedford

Bedford is an easygoing, small city perfect for retirees who enjoy a quieter life. Known for its National D-Day Memorial, the city offers a relaxed atmosphere while still providing access to iconic sites. Nearby Peaks of Otter—part of the Appalachian Trail—offers retirees an opportunity to explore 6,900 acres of national parkland, perfect for outdoor activities.

6. Fredericksburg

If history is your passion, Fredericksburg is a great choice. It’s home to the birthplace of George Washington and a 40-block national historic district. With a higher number of hospitals than most cities on the list, Fredericksburg also offers excellent healthcare services, making it a top choice for retirees looking for a mix of history, culture, and medical care.

7. Vienna

Located near Washington, D.C., Vienna offers retirees access to 52 colleges and universities, providing plenty of opportunities for intellectual stimulation and cultural activities. With over 100 golf courses within 30 miles, this city is perfect for retirees who love golfing. Vienna’s downtown area allows easy access to D.C.’s attractions, making it ideal for those seeking a mix of suburban living and urban excitement.

8. Woodstock

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, Woodstock should be on your list. Nestled between the Blue Ridge and the Appalachian Mountains, Woodstock offers year-round outdoor activities such as golfing, kayaking, skiing, fishing, and biking. For retirees who want to stay active and connect with nature, Woodstock is an excellent choice.

9. Winchester

Ranked among the best small towns in America for retirees, Winchester offers a blend of nature, arts, and history. The city has six medical facilities for every 1,000 people, making healthcare access easy and convenient. With affordable living and plenty to offer, Winchester has become a prime location for retirees looking for a peaceful yet enriching lifestyle.

10. South Boston

Despite its small-town feel, South Boston offers big-city amenities for retirees. With 21% of its population being 65 and older, South Boston is a popular choice for seniors. The city is home to World of Sports, which includes a theater, bowling alley, skating rink, arcade, and restaurant, providing a variety of entertainment options for retirees.

Virginia is a fantastic state for retirement, offering a wide range of cities to suit various lifestyles. Whether you prefer the bustle of a city like Falls Church, the historic charm of Williamsburg, or the outdoor adventure of Woodstock, Virginia has something for everyone. From top-tier healthcare to an abundance of recreational activities, Virginia is an ideal destination for retirees seeking both relaxation and adventure.

