Revealed: The 2 Florida Cities Every Retiree is Moving To

Choosing the right city to retire in is a big decision. Retirees often look for good climate, affordable living, and quality services to enjoy their golden years. Recently, SmartAsset, a financial technology company, studied U.S. Census Bureau data to find out the best cities where retirees are happily moving. Let’s explore where seniors are heading and why these places are becoming so popular!

How the Cities Were Selected

SmartAsset used U.S. Census Bureau migration data to see where most retirees are relocating. They considered important factors like taxes, community life, weather, and recreational activities. These things play a big role in making a city attractive for retirement.

1. Mesa, Arizona

Mesa has become a top choice for retirees. Nearly 5,000 seniors moved here from other states. Known for its warm and dry climate, seniors love the weather. Plus, Mesa has a slightly lower sales tax than nearby Phoenix. About 24.33% of Mesa’s population is aged 60 or older.

2. Henderson, Nevada

Henderson offers sunshine, no state income tax, and many 55+ communities, making it a retiree favorite. Around 1,602 seniors moved there recently. More than 25% of Henderson’s population are seniors enjoying a peaceful, active lifestyle.

3. San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio is filled with culture, history, and outdoor fun. It is the largest city on this list and welcomed 1,164 new senior residents. With famous spots like the Alamo and the beautiful Riverwalk, retirees have plenty to explore in their free time.

4. North Las Vegas, Nevada

North Las Vegas is drawing retirees who want a vibrant lifestyle. About 2,300 seniors moved to the city, attracted by its warm weather and exciting entertainment options close by. The city offers a lively yet affordable retirement option.

5. Boise, Idaho

Boise might be a surprise entry, but it’s fast becoming a retirement hotspot. With 2,089 new seniors moving in, Boise offers affordable living, beautiful nature, and a growing downtown area. It’s also home to many retirement communities.

6. Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington is a coastal city that retirees love. Around 27% of its population is aged 60 or older, the highest among the top ten cities. The city’s calm beaches and low number of seniors moving out make it a stable and attractive place to retire.

7. Frisco, Texas

Part of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Frisco offers warm weather and affordable housing. Retirees enjoy tax benefits like the homestead exemption that helps reduce property taxes. More than 1,430 seniors moved to Frisco recently, making it a rising retirement city.

8. Miami, Florida

Miami feels like a never-ending vacation. Although it has a high cost of living, it offers unmatched beaches, entertainment, and lifestyle options. Seniors make up about 25% of Miami’s population, and there are plenty of retirement communities to choose from.

9. Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville offers an affordable lifestyle compared to other Florida cities like Miami. About 843 new senior residents moved there. One big advantage is that you can reach the beaches or downtown within a 30-minute drive, giving retirees the best of both worlds.

10. Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., known for its strong economy and mild climate. Retirees are moving here for its affordable living costs and to stay close to family members who work in Raleigh’s booming job market. Only 454 seniors left the area, showing how much people love to stay.

Choosing a place to retire is about more than just good weather. It’s about finding the right balance between affordable living, fun activities, healthcare, and being close to loved ones. Cities like Mesa, Henderson, and San Antonio are proving to be favorites because they offer all these and more. As more seniors seek a comfortable and fulfilling life after retirement, these cities are welcoming them with open arms and warm weather.

