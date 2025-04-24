Florida Dream or Nightmare? The 10 Shocking Truths About Moving to the Sunshine State!

If you’re thinking about making Florida your new home, you’re not alone. Thousands of Americans relocate to the Sunshine State every year, drawn by warm weather, beach life, and tax benefits. But as with any move, it’s important to weigh the pros and cons. Having spent five years living in Florida, I can say the decision was a great one—but not everyone I met felt the same.

Here’s a clear and easy-to-understand guide outlining the top 10 things to know before moving to Florida, based on firsthand experience and expert insight.

1. No State Income Tax

Florida is a haven for people who want to keep more of their income. With no state income tax, your paycheck or retirement income stretches further—especially attractive if you’re a high earner or living on a fixed retirement income.

Keep in mind: Businesses still pay corporate income tax, so consult a tax professional if you own a business.

2. Other Taxes Are Higher

While the state income tax is non-existent, property taxes and sales taxes tend to be higher in Florida. According to Certified Financial Planner Timothy Uihlein, these increased taxes help make up for the lack of income tax.

Tip: Work with a financial planner to understand the real cost of living in your preferred Florida city.

3. Warm Weather—Mostly

Florida is famous for its sunny weather, and for many, this is a huge perk—especially for people with arthritis or cold-related health issues.

But don’t be fooled: northern Florida can get cold in the winter, and summers are hot, humid, and sticky statewide. Research the climate in your specific destination—Florida isn’t one-size-fits-all when it comes to weather.

4. Natural Disasters

Living in Florida means preparing for hurricanes. The official hurricane season runs from June through November, with storms often bringing dangerous winds, flooding, and storm surge.

Sinkholes are also a risk in many parts of the state, damaging homes and land.

Insurance costs can be high due to these risks, so factor that into your homeownership plans.

5. Lower Cost of Living (Depending Where You’re From)

Compared to expensive states like California, New York, or Massachusetts, Florida can feel very affordable. But if you’re moving from lower-cost areas like Oklahoma or Kansas, you might actually see your expenses go up.

According to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, Florida ranks 29th in affordability, meaning it’s about average.

6. Bugs, Insects, and Alligators

Florida’s warm climate makes it perfect for bugs. Mosquitos, termites, cockroaches, and other pests are common. Pest control services are a must.

And yes—alligators are real and present throughout Florida. They can even show up in neighborhood ponds or backyards near lakes.

7. Gorgeous Beaches

From Miami’s iconic sands to quiet Gulf Coast towns, Florida is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the U.S. Gulf waters are calmer and clearer, while Atlantic beaches are better for waves and surfing.

You’ll always be just a short drive from paradise, no matter where you live.

8. Traffic Troubles

Traffic is a real issue, especially in areas like Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. Tourist towns and winter months (when “snowbirds” arrive) make congestion even worse.

Expect longer drive times, especially during peak seasons.

9. Perfect for Retirement

Florida ranks second in the nation for its percentage of residents aged 65 and older. With abundant senior living communities, warm weather, and retiree-friendly recreation, it’s a top choice for those entering their golden years.

You’ll find a built-in community of fellow retirees, along with services and events geared toward your lifestyle.

10. Crime Varies by Location

Florida sits in the middle range for national crime rates, ranking 23rd in the U.S. for homicides. Some areas are very safe, while others have higher crime.

As with any move, research the specific city or neighborhood, not just the state overall.

Florida has a lot to offer, but it’s not for everyone. Warm weather, no state income tax, and stunning beaches are huge perks. But traffic, bugs, natural disasters, and regional variations in cost of living and safety are important to consider.

Take time to visit potential cities, speak with locals, and explore your financial outlook before making a move. With the right planning, Florida can be a wonderful place to live, work, or retire.

